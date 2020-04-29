Q1 2020 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Battery Strategic Marketing Team, Michael Son; and Head of the Electronic Materials Strategic Marketing Team, Kyunghoon Kim, are with us this afternoon.



So we will now start the 2020 Q1 earnings call. First, we will announce our first quarter 2020 results. Q1 revenue recorded KRW 2.3975 trillion, a 15% decrease from the last quarter. And by business division, Battery revenue recorded KRW 1.7936 trillion, a 19% decrease Q-on-Q, caused by off-season and COVID-19. And Electronic Materials