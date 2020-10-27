Q3 2020 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Young-No Kwon; Head of the Battery Strategy Marketing team, Michael Son; and Head of the Electronic Materials Strategy Marketing team, Kwangsung Kim, are with us this afternoon.



And we will now start the 2020 third quarter earnings call.



First, we will announce the third quarter 2020 results.



Third quarter revenue recorded KRW 3.0872 trillion, a 20% increase quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. By business division, battery revenue recorded KRW 2.3818 trillion, and electronic materials revenue recorded KRW 703.7 billion.



Operating profit increased quarter