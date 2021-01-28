Q4 2020 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Jongsung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategy Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Batteries Strategy Marketing team, Jaeyoung Lee; and Head of the Electronic Materials Strategy Market team, Kwangsung Kim, are with us this afternoon.



So we will now start the fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. First, we will announce our fourth quarter 2020 results. Fourth quarter revenue recorded KRW 3.251 trillion, a 5% and 15% increase quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, respectively. By business division, energy revenue recorded KRW 2.629