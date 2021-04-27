Q1 2021 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call.



Our CFO, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategy Marketing Team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Marketing team, [Yu Jin Song]; and Head of the Electronic Material Strategy Marketing team, Kwangsung Kim, are with us this afternoon. And we will now start our first quarter 2021 earnings call.



First, we'll announce the results of the first quarter. Our first quarter revenue recorded KRW 2.963 trillion. Our business division energy revenue