Q2 2021 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategy Marketing Team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategy Marketing Team, Jaeyoung Lee; and Head of the Electronic Material Strategy Marketing Team, Kwangsung Kim, are with us this afternoon. We will now start the 2021 second quarter earnings call.



First, we'll announce the results of the second quarter. The second quarter revenue recorded KRW 3.334 trillion. By business division, Energy division revenue recorded KRW 2.712 trillion, up 14% quarter-on-quarter. And Electronic Materials division revenue recorded KRW 623 billion, up 8% quarter-on-quarter.



Operating profit in the second quarter stood at KRW 295 billion. The Energy division recorded KRW 169 billion, up 260% and the Electronic Materials division recorded KRW 127 billion, up