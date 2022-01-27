Q4 2021 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good afternoon. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office of Samsung SDI. Before we begin, I would like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Our CFO, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategic Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategic Marketing team, Jaeyoung Lee; and Head of the Electronic Material Strategic Marketing team, Chijin Kim, are with us this afternoon.



We will now start the 2021st fourth quarter earnings call. First, we will announce our fourth quarter results. The fourth quarter revenue record is KRW 3,816 billion,