Q1 2022 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Now we shall commence the presentation, good morning.



I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of the Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First of all, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. Today our CFO, Jongsung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategic Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Batteries Strategic Marketing team, Jaeyoung Lee; and Head of Electronic Materials Strategic Marketing, Chijin Kim are with us this morning. We will now start the 2022 first quarter earnings call.



First, we will announce the first quarter results. In the first quarter, the business environment was tough due to many incidents, including the Russia-Ukraine war, price hike of raw materials and production cost of some automakers. However, the revenue and operating profit went up both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.



The first quarter's revenue recorded the highest sales on a quarterly basis. Revenue was KRW 4,049.4 billion,