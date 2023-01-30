Q4 2022 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I am Yoontae Kim, the Vice President and Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. This morning, we have with us Head of Business Management Officer, Jongsung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS battery Strategy Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategy Marketing team, Jae-Young Lee; and Head of Electronic Materials Strategy Marketing team, Kwangsung Kim. We will now begin the earnings call.



Let us start with the fourth quarter results. The revenue for the fourth quarter was KRW 5,965.9 billion increased 11% from the previous year and 56% from the corresponding period last year. Looking at each business segment, the Energy businesses expanded sales with automotive and ESS battery business playing the central role and recorded a revenue of KRW 5,341.6 billion, up 11% quarter-on-quarter and 72% Y-o-Y. The Electronic Materials business posted KRW 624.3 billion in