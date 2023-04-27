Q1 2023 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office
[Interpreted] Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President, Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Let me introduce our team attending today's conference call: our CFO, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategy Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategy Marketing team, Jae-Young Lee; and Head of Electronic Materials Strategy Marketing team, Sang-Kyun Kim. We will now begin the earnings call of the first quarter.
Let us start with the Q1 results and financial results -- highlights. This quarter, both the revenue and the operating profit declined compared to the last quarter due to the slow global economy and seasonality. However, it was a leap from the year-ago quarter.
The first quarter revenue was KRW 5,354.8 billion. Operating profit was KRW 375.4 billion, a decline from the past quarter but a 32% and 16% increase year-on-year.
The Energy business generated KRW 4,797.8 billion in revenue, down 10% from the prior quarter but
