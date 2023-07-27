Q2 2023 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



[Interpreted] Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Yoontae Kim, Vice President of Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. Joining us are CFO, Jong Sung Kim; EVP, Michael Son, representing Automotive and ESS Battery; EVP, Jae-Young Lee, representing Small Battery; and EVP, Sang-Kyun Kim for Electronic Materials. We will now begin the earnings call for the second quarter of 2023.



First off, our second quarter results and financial highlights. In the second quarter, both the revenue and operating profit increased Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y. The revenue was KRW 5.8 trillion, which increased 9% Q-on-Q and 23% Y-o-Y. The operating profit rose by 20% sequentially and by 5% from a year ago to KRW 450 billion with operating margin of 7.7%. Looking at each business segment, the batteries business generated KRW 5.3 trillion in revenue, increased both quarterly and yearly by 10% and 29%, respectively, as both large- and small-sized battery businesses recorded growth. The operating profit stood at KRW 388 billion, an increase by 23