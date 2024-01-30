Q4 2023 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening. Thank you very much for joining this earnings conference call. We will now start the Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call of Samsung SDI. The conference call will start with a presentation by the company, followed by a Q&A session with the attending analysts. (Operator Instructions) We will now start the presentation of Samsung SDI.



Yoontae Kim - Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - VP of Business Management Office



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I am Yoontae Kim, Vice President of Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First joining us are our CFO, Jong-Sung Kim; EVP, Jong-Sung Park representing Automotive and ESS Battery; EVP, Hanjae Cho for Small Battery; and VP, Kyunghoon for Electronic Materials.



We will now begin the earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023. First off, our Q4 results and financial highlights. The Q4 revenue was KRW 5.6 trillion, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and 7% over year-over-year. The operating profit stood at KRW 312 billion, down 37% sequentially with 5.6%