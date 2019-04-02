Half Year 2019 YouGov PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephan Shakespeare - YouGov plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for coming here. I -- your faces I know very well. You were all at Capital Markets Day, so there'll be a bit of repetition. I will try to minimize that and go fairly swiftly through so we have actually more time for Q&A.



We've got strong group revenue of 18%, with the underlying business growing at 10%. This is obviously well ahead of the market. Our adjusted operating profit up by 41%, global Data Products and Services continuing to drive growth, now 54% of group revenue. Obviously, we want to see that division grow as large as possible, but as we will signal coming up, we're not viewing now anymore sort of competition between Custom and Data Services. We want both of those sides to grow as much as possible, and we'll be -- I'll be explaining why.



In spite of this being the final year of our 5-year plan, and you might think that we'd be holding off a bit on investment, we've actually increased our investment this year in technology. These numbers are in spite of