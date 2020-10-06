Full Year 2020 YouGov PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Stephan Shakespeare - YouGov plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and hello, everybody, and thank you for coming online. We've got myself and Sunny and Alex, and we're happy to bring you today some pretty good numbers.



I think the overall story here is that these are good numbers in a year, which has obviously been highly disrupted and full of surprises and the fact that the numbers are so strong are the -- show a testimony to the fact that we have a very robust business, a flexible business, a business that is adaptable and already had adapted to the kind of market that we are serving. And that the desire for what we produce is strong as ever, and we are responding to those market changes well.



I think that's the overall -- I don't really want to go through the details of these numbers. You will hear a lot more about them from Alex, but revenue growth of 12%; adjusted profit, up 18%; earnings per share at 21%. These are great numbers in any year, but in the year that we've had, obviously, particularly strong.



Switching to the next slide, the