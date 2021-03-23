Half Year 2021 YouGov PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephan Shakespeare - YouGov plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Hello and welcome to the half year results -- financial results presentation. We are pleased -- I am pleased to report to you today robust underlying revenue growth and profit growth in line with expectations. We see in this half year revenue growth of 3%, which is 9% on an underlying basis, that is after taking into account the long-planned close in Kurdistan and the effects of currency. We've got a solid sales pipeline weighted towards the second half of the year. We've got record sales in December 2020. And since then, strong momentum continuing into our second half. Several multiyear contracts were secured in the last 3 months, underpinning our confidence in the future.



Underlying profit is up by 15%, representing a margin of 14.2%, despite absorbing an increased noncash share-based payment charge. Adjusted earnings per share are up by 11% to 9.7p. Adjusted operating profit is down 7% because of the impact of the Kurdistan business. Net cash balances, we are still converting cash extremely well with a strong net cash