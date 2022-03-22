Half Year 2022 YouGov PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephan Shakespeare - YouGov plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, everybody, for tuning in. This is Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and Founder, Co-Founder of YouGov. I have with me Alex McIntosh, the CFO; Sundip Chahal, the COO. And we are very happy to present to you, we think, a very good set of numbers. Just waiting for a few more people to come in, and thank you, Hannah. Just waiting for the next slide.



Yes. So we have top line growth ahead of expectations. These are record numbers. In the sales area, we're having record sales months -- month-by-month. We've got great momentum. So it's been a good half year. That pipeline of sales is sustaining its momentum and yet, we are continuing -- and yet it allows us, I should say, to continue to invest in support of future growth.



As you know, and we'll be addressing this directly later, as you know, we have a very challenging 4-year plan. we feel very much in control of that plan, that the things are moving well in that direction, and we'll talk about that properly later. But please realize that we are very much looking at