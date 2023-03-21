Half Year 2023 YouGov PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Stephan Shakespeare

YouGov plc - CEO & Co-Founder

Alex McIntosh

YouGov plc - CFO

Sundip Chahal

YouGov plc - COO



Stephan Shakespeare YouGov plc-CEO&Co-Founder



Good morning. This is YouGov bringing you our half-year results for the 2023 year. And my name is Stephan Shakespeare. I'm the CEO, and I would like to say this is the last time that I will be bringing you results as CEO. And I'm very happy to say they are results that make me proud.



Our revenue for the half year is GBP131.4 million. That is 30% up from the same last year. The adjusted profit is GBP22.1 million. That is 58% up on an underlying basis. And the margin is up to 16.8%; with adjusted EPS, 19.2p, 81% up. So these are terrific numbers to report to you this morning.



We have shown really top-line growth of very strong proportions. This, I think, is very good evidence