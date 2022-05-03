May 03, 2022 / 03:45AM GMT

Andrew Tudor - Nexus Minerals Limited - CEO



Thanks very much. Iï¿½m here today to run through the Nexus minerals story and hopefully update everybody on where we're at. And we also made some significant advancements over where we were last year, all of them positive.



So as a corporate overview there, and I think a takeaway of the company at the moment is it's in a sort of very healthy state just under $300 million shares at the mid-30s as the share price or market cap around $100 million. So, you're big enough, you can really get room to move, but you're not too small that say it's difficult to get investment and get the community interest in the size of projects you're looking for.



The market cap around $100 million, $17 million cash. And we talk a few times about active exploration and what you're doing with your money at the moment, if we aren't the most active explorer here at the conference. We're very close to it with the current spend. We are well north of $3.5 million a month and five drill rigs going full bore at our West Australian project, which I'll talk to in a second.

