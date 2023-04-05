Apr 05, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Mr Andy Tudor - Nexus Minerals Ltd - Managing Director



I'm here today to tell you about the Nexus Minerals and our future facing mineral exploration activities. Nexus Minerals has 325 million shares on offer, roughly 16 cents giving us a market cap of around the $52 million and with cash at the end of last year of just on $7 million it's a very solid and strong position for the company to be in. Add that a board and management team with well over 100 years combined mineral exploration and mining experience and it's a very solid company base.



Our company projects as just previously described, we've been in the eastern gold fields now for the last nearly 10 years, had success over there in mineral exploration, gold exploration in that part of the world and about 2 years ago we moved over to Victoria and started looking for Large Porphyry Copper-Gold deposits over there and have recently added the Critical Mineral search of Lithium, Cesium, Tantalum and Tin and you can see in the eastern states there it's a very large package that we've just put together.



So when we first moved to Victoria