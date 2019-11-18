Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yandex conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 18th of November, 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Katya Zhukova.



Katya Zhukova - Yandex N.V. - IR Director



Hello, everyone, and sorry for the delay. We had some difficulties to connect. So welcome to Yandex' call regarding the proposed targeted amendments to our corporate governance structure. We distributed our press release earlier today. You can find its copy as well as the copy of the shareholder circular on our IR website.



On the call today, we have, John Boynton, our Chairman of Yandex in the Board of Directors; Arkady Volozh, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy CEO; Greg Abovsky; our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer; and Vadim Marchuk, our VP of Corporate Development.



The call will be recorded. The recording will be available on the IR website in a few hours.

