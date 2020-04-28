Q1 2020 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the first quarter 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions) I must also advise you the call is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 28th of April 2020.



I would now like to hand the conference over to the Head of Investor Relations today, Yulia Gerasimova. Please go ahead.



Yulia Gerasimova - Yandex N.V. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yandex's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. We distributed our earnings release earlier today. You can find a copy on our IR website as well as on newswire services.



On the call today, we have Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Daniil Shuleyko, our Chief Executive Officer of Yandex.Taxi; and Greg Abovsky, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Arkady Volozh, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Vadim Marchuk, our VP of Corporate Development; and Yevgeny Senderov, Chief Financial Officer of Yandex.Taxi, will be available on the Q&A session.



The call will be recorded, and the recording