Q2 2020 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the second quarter 2020 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020.



We'd now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today. Yulia Gerasimova, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.



Yulia Gerasimova - Yandex N.V. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yandex's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. We distributed our earnings release earlier today. You can find its copy on our IR website as well as our news flyer services.



On the call today, we have Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Daniil Shuleyko, our Chief Executive Officer of Yandex. Taxi; and Greg Abovsky, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Arkady Volozh, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Vadim Marchuk, our VP of Corporate Development; and Yevgeny Senderov, Chief Financial Officer of Yandex.taxi will be available on the Q&A session.



The call will be recorded.