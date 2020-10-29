Yandex NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to John Boynton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yandex. Mr. Boynton, the floor is yours.



John W. Boynton - Yandex N.V. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Dear shareholders, welcome to the First Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company. My name is John Boynton. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yandex N.V. And in accordance with the Articles of Association, I will chair today's General Meeting of the Shareholders.



Let me please introduce the company's Chief Executive Officer and member of the company's Board of Directors, Mr. Arkady Volozh; members of the company's Board, including Rogier Rijnja and Alexey Komissarov; the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Greg Abovsky; and the company's Investor Relations Director, Ms. Yulia Gerasimova, who are participating in our