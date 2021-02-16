Q4 2020 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Yulia Gerasimova - Yandex N.V. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Yandex Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. You can find our earnings release and supplementary slides on our IR website. The key speakers on our call today are Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; Daniil Shuleyko, our Chief Executive Officer of Yandex.Taxi; and Greg Abovsky, our Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Yevgeny Senderov, Chief Financial Officer of Yandex.Taxi, will be available on the Q&A session.



Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statement. The various remarks that we'll make during the call regarding our financial performance and