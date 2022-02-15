Q4 2021 Yandex NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Yulia Gerasimova - Yandex N.V. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yandex' Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. You can find our earnings release, letter to shareholders and supplementary slides on our IR website. The key speakers on our call today are Tigran Khudaverdyan, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer; and Svetlana Demyashkevich, our Chief Financial Officer. Vadim Marchuk, our Chief Operating Officer; Yevgeny Senderov, Chief Financial Officer of Yandex.Taxi; and Alexander Balakhnin, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy of Yandex.Market will be available on the Q&A session.



Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statement. Various remarks that we make