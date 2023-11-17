Q2 2024 HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2023 / NTS GMT

Holly Schoenfeldt - U.S. Global Investors, Inc. - Public Relations Leader



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webcast reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



On Slide #2, I would like to briefly note disclosures. Except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this presentation.



On the next slide, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters. Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman; Aydin Kilic, President and CEO; and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer.



I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Frank Holmes for a macro recap of the quarter. Frank?



Frank Edward Holmes - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Holly, and thank you all shareholders and media people that are listening to this webcast. We're very happy how