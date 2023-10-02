Half Year 2023 Ebiquity PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Ebiquity plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and will publish responses where appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Nick Waters, CEO. Good morning.



Nicholas Paul Waters - Ebiquity plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us for the half year results for Ebiquity plc to the half year ended 30th of June. My name is Nick Waters, and I'm joined by our CFO, Julia Hubbard. I will start with a summary before passing to Julia for some details on the financial performance.



I think we can say that despite a somewhat uncertain macro environment, we can be satisfied with our performance during the first half of the year. We've delivered revenue growth of 11%, and operating profit now stands at GBP 6 million