Q2 2021/2022 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Julia Stoetzel - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Head of Investor Relations & Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining ABOUT YOU's conference call for the first half year of 2021-2022. We're excited to have you all with us.



Please let me make a couple of introductionary remarks. ABOUT YOU is today represented by our Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hannes Wiese. Hannes will walk you through our Q2 and H1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to this presentation has been published this morning on our IR website under the Publications section. After this presentation, we will be happy to answer research and analyst questions.



And with this, I will hand it over to Hannes.



Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Operations & Finance and Member of Management Board



Yes. Thanks, Julia. Today, we're following the usual agenda that is quick intro update on our business, Q2 financials, outlook and Q&A.



So we want to start our presentation with a brief intro to ABOUT YOU. What are we doing?