Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Julia Stoetzel - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining ABOUT YOU's conference call for the first half year of 2021-2022. We're excited to have you all with us.
Please let me make a couple of introductionary remarks. ABOUT YOU is today represented by our Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hannes Wiese. Hannes will walk you through our Q2 and H1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to this presentation has been published this morning on our IR website under the Publications section. After this presentation, we will be happy to answer research and analyst questions.
And with this, I will hand it over to Hannes.
Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Operations & Finance and Member of Management Board
Yes. Thanks, Julia. Today, we're following the usual agenda that is quick intro update on our business, Q2 financials, outlook and Q&A.
So we want to start our presentation with a brief intro to ABOUT YOU. What are we doing?
Q2 2021/2022 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...