Q4 2022 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Operations & Finance and Member of Management Board



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call for the full year '21, '22. Today, we're basically following the usual agenda that is quick introduction and highlights, update on our business, which today comes in a slightly prolonged version, including a review of our achievements in the financial year '21, '22. Then financials, that is our Q4 and full year results, outlook with our new FY '22, '23 guidance and Q&A.



So starting with the highlights of our financial year '21, '22, our first full year results as a public listed company. We continue to deliver on our targets and top line performance remains strong amidst volatile market conditions. Group revenues increased by 48% year-over-year reaching EUR 1.73 billion in FY '21, '22. Our adjusted EBITDA lands at a negative EUR 66.9 million, which is slightly ahead of guidance regardless of the continued growth investments. Our market entry campaigns in Nordics and Southern Europe have been successfully