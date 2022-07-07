Q1 2023 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Frank BÃ¶hme - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Head of Investor Relations & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining ABOUT YOU's Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2022/2023. We are excited to have you all with us today. Please let me make a couple of introductory remarks. ABOUT YOU is represented by our Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hannes Wiese today. My name is Frank BÃ¶hme, I'm the newly appointed Head of Investor Relations and Communications at ABOUT YOU. And I'm really looking forward to meeting you over the coming weeks to introduce myself in more detail.



For today, I will guide you through the call. Hannes will walk you through our Q1 results in just a second. The corresponding slides for this presentation have been published on our IR website under the Publications section this