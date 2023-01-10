Q3 2023 ABOUT YOU Holding SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Q3 2022-2023 Earnings Call of ABOUT YOU. (Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure and I would now like to turn the conference over to Frank Bohme, Head of IR and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.



Frank BÃ¶hme - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Head of IR & Communications



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2022-2023 results presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Hannes Wiese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU. Hannes will walk you through our Q3 results in just a second. The corresponding slides to this presentation have been published on our IR website under the Publications section this morning. After his presentation, Hannes will be happy to answer your questions.



And with this, I hand it over to you, Hannes.



Hannes Wiese - ABOUT YOU Holding AG - Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Operations & Finance and Member of Management Board



Thanks,