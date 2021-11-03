Q3 2021 Secunet Security Networks AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Axel Deininger - secunet Security Networks AG - Chairman & CEO



Welcome from our side. My name is Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet; and Thomas Pleines, our CFO, will later on also guide you through the presentation. So, welcome again.



To give you a short update and summary of the first nine months of 2021, let me start with the quick summary on -- I think on the highlights. We had a excellent sales revenue increase year-on-year, on close to EUR250 million, which means 30% -- or more than 30% increase. We have an EBIT line that grows even higher disproportionately to close to EUR50 million with EUR48.7 million, which is an increase of 50%.



And we saw the growth both in the public and the business sector. So, it's not only in the public sector this time. Of course, it's still the dominant segment; you will see later on. But also, the good growth in business sector now after COVID lockdown last year, we had positive effects also in 2021.



We have still a very good order book, which gives us a solid basis for further business and for further growth potential, considering the