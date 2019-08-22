Half Year 2019 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Company's management, I'd like to welcome all of you to our 2019 interim results presentation. This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation. The Q&A section afterwards will be hosted by moderator and provided with consecutive interpretation. (Conference Instructions)



May I introduce our management on the stage. Mr. Ke Ruiwen, the Chairman, CEO, President and COO; Mr. Liu Guiqing, Executive Vice President; Madame Zhu Min, Executive Vice President and CFO; Mr. Wang Guoquan, Executive Vice President.



Thank you for joining us today and hope you find this presentation helpful. Now let us welcome Mr. Ke to walk us through the Company's 2019 interim results.



Ke Ruiwen - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Chairman, President, CEO, and COO



Good afternoon. It is my pleasure to meet you all and introduce the Company's performance. The presentation has two sections. First, I will discuss the Company's overall performance and business