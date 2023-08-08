Aug 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the company's management, I would like to welcome all of you to our 2023 interim results presentation. This presentation will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous interpretation. The Q&A section afterwards will be hosted by a moderator and provided with consecutive interpretation. Please be reminded to switch off your mobile phone or set to silent mode during the presentation.
First, may I introduce our management attending today. Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Executive Director, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Shao Guanglu, Executive Director, President and COO; Mr. Liu Guiqing, Executive Director, Executive Vice President; Mr. Li Yinghui, Executive Director, Executive Vice President, CFO and Secretary of the Board. Thank you for joining us, and I hope you will find this presentation helpful.
Now, please welcome Chairman, Ke, to give us an overview of the company's 2023 interim results.
Ruiwen Ke - China Telecom Corporation Limited - Chairman & CEO
Good afternoon, ladies and
Half Year 2023 China Telecom Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...