Q4 2022 ZignSec AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Alex Noton - ZignSec AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Hello, and welcome to ZignSec Group's Investor Presentation for Q4 2022. In terms of agenda, I plan to take you through a review of what's happened in the business over the last quarter as well as an update on some of the changes we've been making, an overview of our performance from a financial perspective over the prior quarter, an update on next steps. And finally, a Q&A where we'll be responding to e-mails, we have received from investors at the end of the presentation.



So moving into a review of what's happened in the business over the last quarter. In terms of Q4 highlights, ZignSec Group achieved net revenues of SEK 20.8 million over Q4 2022, a decline of 8% on the same period in the prior year. This is a consequence of the turnaround in the group's performance having taken longer than anticipated, but the steps taken were necessary to enable the group to generate sustainable revenue growth going forward.



We are starting to witness a pickup in activity across the group, which I'll