Mar 06, 2024 / 10:05PM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Elliott Porter - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP of Equity Research



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. My name is Elizabeth Porter. I'm an analyst on the U.S. software team, and I'm really excited to have with us this afternoon ZoomInfo's CEO and CFO, Henry and Cameron.



We are going to take audience Q&A, so a mic will go around at the end. And for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



With that, thank you guys so much for joining us.



Henry L. Schuck - ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO



Of course, thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP of Equity ResearchGreat. So I think to start off, it'd be really helpful to get your views on the macro