Full Year 2023 Vivendi SE Earnings Call Transcript

Arnaud de Puyfontaine - Vivendi SE - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you, and hello, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us today. I'm delighted to be with you to present key highlights from last year. 2023 was a significant year for Vivendi, with strong growth in results. Revenues increased by 9.5% due to the growth of Canal+ Group and Havas, as well as the integration of LagardÃ¨re as of December 1, 2023. The EBITDA of our controlled businesses was up 10.6% compared to 2022. FranÃ§ois will elaborate further in a few minutes. This is a very good performance in a challenging environment, confirmed the strength of our