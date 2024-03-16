Group President Michael Hartung of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) has sold 43,381 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.51 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,323,804.31. Michael Hartung has a history of selling shares in the company; over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 125,704 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Flex Ltd indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Flex Ltd, with a market cap of $12.559 billion, is a diversified global manufacturing company that offers design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries and end markets. Regarding valuation, Flex Ltd's shares were trading at $30.51 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.75, which is lower than the industry median of 23.65 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Flex Ltd is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $30.51 and a GF Value of $17.64, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.73. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

