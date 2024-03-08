Mar 08, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 08, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Graham Timothy Baker
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Executive Director
* John Raymond Witt
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
* Karl Chan
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Ming Jie Kiang
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Shui Lung Choi
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst
John Raymond Witt - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson 2023 full year results presentation. I'm John Witt, Group Managing Director, and I'm joined by Graham Baker, our Group Finance Director. This is the first time we are hosting this presentation both in person and online for some time,
