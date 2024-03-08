Mar 08, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Graham Timothy Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Executive Director

* John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Karl Chan

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Ming Jie Kiang

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Shui Lung Choi

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst



=====================

John Raymond Witt - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson 2023 full year results presentation. I'm John Witt, Group Managing Director, and I'm joined by Graham Baker, our Group Finance Director. This is the first time we are hosting this presentation both in person and online for some time,