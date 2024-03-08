Q4 2023 Fincantieri SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Pierroberto Folgiero - Fincantieri S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, ladies, and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Fincantieri school year 2023 financial results conference call. First of all, let me say that in the first year of our new business plan, we achieved excellent results for which I would like to thank all the people at Fincantieri.



We have demonstrated their commitment to success by contributing day after day to the growth of the company. We have exceeded all the targets we provided in May, thanks to strong tailwinds in all of our businesses. We achieved a solid top line growth with revenues exceeding EUR7.6 billion in 2023 ahead of our full-year target.



We delivered a significant increase in profitability with an