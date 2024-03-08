Full Year 2023 Informa PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Stephen Andrew Carter - Informa plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, who's here in person. We were having a bit of a book as to how many people would turn up in person, given it's, a, we've actually announced our results before in the (inaudible), and b, it's Friday. So we thought we'd do our results on Friday and tried to see if we could stimulate less working from home. So well done for all -- everyone who has turned up. And to those who are on the webcast, which does slightly outnumber the people in the room, I hope you can follow very clearly.



Usual format, myself and Gareth and then we'll throw it open to questions. We'll try and do this as a bit of a click because some of it will be familiar, but we've also tried in the second half of the presentation to give a little bit more color on how we're thinking about the future of the business. So hopefully, that will be useful and interesting for everyone.



We've seen today's presentation momentum and growth. We feel that's a pretty fair and objectively accurate summary of where the business is. We