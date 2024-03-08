Q4 2023 Dexterra Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Denise Achonu - Dexterra Group Inc - CFO



Our MD&A and financial statements. The slide presentation, which supports today's comments, is posted on our website, and we encourage participants to access the slides and follow along with our presentation before we begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information in yesterday's news release and on Slide 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website. You will find cautionary notes in that regard. I won't cover the contents of the cautionary notes in any detail. However, we do claim their protection for any forward-looking information that we might disclose on this conference call today. I will now turn it over to Bill MacFarlane for his introductory comments.



William McFarland - Dexterra Group Inc - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Denise, and welcome as our new CFO, to your first analyst conference call. It's great to have you on the dexterity team and Mark and the Board are looking forward to your future contributions.



2023 was a record year for the