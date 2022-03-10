Q4 2021 Ping An Bank Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 10, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Mingzhe Ma

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. - Founder & Executive Chairman

* Qiang Zhou

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - Secretary of the Board

* Shibang Guo

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - VP & Executive Director

* Xinfa Cai

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - Special Assistant to the CEO for Retail Business

* Yonglin Xie

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - Chairman of the Board

* Youzhi Xiang

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - CFO, VP, Head of Accounting Department & Director

* Yuefei Hu

Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Yi Sun

HSBC, Research Division - Head of A-share Financials Research & Analyst

* Zhifeng Dai

Zhongtai Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Analyst



Qiang Zhou - Ping An