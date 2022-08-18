Q2 2022 Ping An Bank Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Qiang Zhou - Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. - Secretary of the Board



Dear investors and analysts, good afternoon. Welcome to Ping An Bank 2022 Interim Results Briefing. I'm the Board Secretary, Zhou Qiang. Today's briefing because of epidemic control, we are using the online and off-line channels as well. Today, on site, we have many honored analysts and investors who have come far away from the other cities. And online, we have dialing and live broadcast as well.



Welcome all those new and old friends to join us today. Without further ado, let's begin today's briefing. First of all, please allow me to introduce today's guest from the bank. Ping An Group President and Co-CEO and the Bank's Chairman, Mr. Xie Yonglin; President, Mr. Hu Yuefei; special assistant to the President, Mr. Cai Xinfa; Vice President; Mr. Guo Shibang; Vice President and CFO, Mr. Xiang Youzhi; GM of Ping An Wealth Management, Mr. [Zhang Hong]; and Chief Treasury Officer, Mr. Wang Wei.



This year's briefing as [euro], we have a theme -- just like what you saw in the video and also what we have shown in the cupboard that's the