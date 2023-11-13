Nov 13, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am [Kim Jae-hong], Head of the IR team. Thank you for joining the company's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We will begin with the presentation on business and earnings highlights by our CFO and EVP, Kim Jun-Ha, after which we will have the Q&A session with answers provided by the management team. The entire session, including the Q&A, will last a total of 1 hour. Now with that, I will hand it over to our CFO, Kim Jun-Ha, for the earnings briefing.



Jun-Ha Kim - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Executive Director, CFO & Head of First Planning Team



(foreign language)



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Jun-Ha Kim, CFO of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. I will present on the third quarter '23 earnings results.



Jun-Ha Kim - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Executive Director, CFO & Head of First Planning Team



