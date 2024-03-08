Full Year 2023 Just Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

David Richardson - Just Group PLC - Group CEO



Great. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year 2023 results, and ultimately Happy International Women's Day to you all. Coming from a house with four daughters, it's a very important day for us. So I hope you'll share that too.



Great. Thank you. Let's get started. So obviously -- most you know me already, I'm David Richardson, Chief Executive of Just Group PLC, and many of you have already met him before, but I'm pleased to formally introduce Mark [Godson], as our group CFO, who'll be sharing his own perspective and going through the financials over the course of the session this morning. And I may just add that Mark adds to what is already a very strong executive team who are all here today, and I see evolving chatting to them, please do chat more to them afterwards.



So let's turn to the highlights on slide 4, and the numbers in a sense speak for themselves. We've been focused and disciplined in executing our strategy, and I'm delighted this has achieved exceptional results. In summary, what we've got our record sales and