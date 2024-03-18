Director Alexandra Blankenship has executed a sale of 6,000 shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

International Seaways Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes, Panamaxes, and MR (Medium Range) tankers. International Seaways is committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services to its customers globally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,000 shares of International Seaways Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of International Seaways Inc were trading at $53.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.530 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 4.60, which is below the industry median of 10.5 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $53.09 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $46.38 indicates that International Seaways Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of International Seaways Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for International Seaways Inc, indicating the stock's current valuation status.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

