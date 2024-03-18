Insider Sell: EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec. John Guthrie Sells 3,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

44 minutes ago

John Guthrie, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Assistant Secretary of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $180 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $540,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a broad selection of high-quality products including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, hardscapes, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc caters to the needs of landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of residential and commercial landscapes.

Over the past year, the insider, John Guthrie, has sold a total of 7,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $180, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.096 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 47.45, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.56 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with the GF Value being $168.45. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1767310107647045632.png

The insider transaction trend for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year. This could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future outlook.

1767310124390707200.png

Investors and analysts often keep a close eye on insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value and prospects. While the recent sale by the insider, John Guthrie, does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

