John Guthrie, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Assistant Secretary of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $180 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $540,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a broad selection of high-quality products including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, hardscapes, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc caters to the needs of landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of residential and commercial landscapes.

Over the past year, the insider, John Guthrie, has sold a total of 7,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc were trading at $180, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.096 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 47.45, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.56 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with the GF Value being $168.45. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trend for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year. This could be a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future outlook.

Investors and analysts often keep a close eye on insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value and prospects. While the recent sale by the insider, John Guthrie, does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.