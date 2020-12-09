Dec 09, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Peter J. L. Bradford - IGO Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thanks, Ben, and hello, everyone. It is my very great pleasure to lead you through this presentation to discuss this exciting new opportunity that we have unlocked for IGO. This is a transformational investment for IGO into an established high-quality integrated lithium business of scale and long life in Western Australia. The investment supplements our exposure to clean energy metals at Nova, where we produce nickel, copper and cobalt, and positions IGO globally as a unique clean energy company.
Joining me on the call today from IGO are Matt Dusci, our COO; Scott Steinkrug, our CFO; Andrew Eddowes, our Head of Corporate Development; and Tony Zaffino, our Business Development Manager, all of whom will be available to respond to questions during the Q&A.
Turning to Slide 2, where I refer you to our important notes and disclaimers which are set out on Slides 2 to 5.
Turning to Slide 6, although Greenbushes and the Tianqi lithium hydroxide refinery are located in Western Australia, and although Greenbushes
IGO Ltd Enters Binding Agreement with Tianqi to Acquire 49% Non-controlling Interest in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd Transcript
