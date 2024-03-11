Q4 2024 Asana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Catherine Buan - Asana Inc - Head - Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results of Asana's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.



With me on today's call are Dustin Moskovitz, Asana's Co-Founder and CEO; Anne Raimondi, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business; and Tim Wan, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for free cash flow, our financial outlook, strategic plans, market position, and growth opportunities.



Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.