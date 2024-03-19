Sharon Mates, Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), sold 61,277 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.07 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $4,048,517.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is dedicated to creating innovative treatments that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from these conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 471,449 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $66.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.339 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.33, with a GuruFocus Value of $199.93. This valuation suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

